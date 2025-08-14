All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians testing FPV drones capable of dropping anti-personnel mines

Andrii HaladeiThursday, 14 August 2025, 16:03
Russians testing FPV drones capable of dropping anti-personnel mines
Stock Photo

Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, an expert in military communications and communication technologies, has said that the Russians have begun testing FPV drones as carriers of Lepestok ("Petal") anti-personnel mines. 

Source: Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov 

Quote: "The enemy is testing FPVs for dropping Lepestok anti-personnel mines. What about our withdrawal from the Anti-Personnel Mine Convention? How much longer do we have to wait?" 

Advertisement:
FPV with a container for mines.
FPV with a container for mines.
Photo: Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov

Details: The message does not specify where such a drone is being used, but judging by its design, it can carry 16 mines in a container. The photo shows several drones with containers.

The Lepestok mine itself is a Soviet-made anti-personnel mine. It is an almost exact copy of the American BLU-43/B Dragontooth mine. This mine is a pressure-activated munition and is still in use in Russia today.

Background: Previously, Russia had already attached anti-tank mines to Shahed and Lancet drones. In addition, the Americans used an anti-personnel mine to shoot down a drone using FPV.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warweapons
Advertisement:
Trump believes Putin is coming to Alaska to "make deal"
​​Ukraine brings back 84 people from Russian captivity
Kremlin reveals time of Trump-Putin meeting and who will join Putin in Alaska
Ukrainian forces hit Lukoil refinery in Russia's Volgograd, causing large fires
Convicted former deputy head of Crimea's Interior Ministry released for exchange to Russia
updatedTwo Ukrainian teenagers detained in Poland for painting Ukrainian nationalist slogans on Russia's orders
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
17-year-old boy brought back from occupied area to territory controlled by Ukraine
Putin summons senior officials to discuss peace talks
IAEA records problems with cooling water supply at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
RECENT NEWS
18:02
Trump believes Putin is coming to Alaska to "make deal"
17:46
Kremlin says no documents will be signed at Alaska summit
16:54
Former commander of destroyed Ukrainian minesweeper brought back from Russian captivity
16:39
Situation stabilising on Pokrovsk front, Russians being captured – Ukraine's General Staff
16:18
Former MP Medvedchuk and 12 other suspects charged in absentia with working for Russian secret services
16:04
EU responds positively to Trump's statement on security guarantees for Ukraine
16:03
Russians testing FPV drones capable of dropping anti-personnel mines
15:59
Russian drone attacks car near Kupiansk, killing two people and injuring one woman
15:50
17-year-old boy brought back from occupied area to territory controlled by Ukraine
14:53
​​Ukraine brings back 84 people from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: