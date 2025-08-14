Russians testing FPV drones capable of dropping anti-personnel mines

Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, an expert in military communications and communication technologies, has said that the Russians have begun testing FPV drones as carriers of Lepestok ("Petal") anti-personnel mines.

Source: Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov

Quote: "The enemy is testing FPVs for dropping Lepestok anti-personnel mines. What about our withdrawal from the Anti-Personnel Mine Convention? How much longer do we have to wait?"

FPV with a container for mines. Photo: Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov

Details: The message does not specify where such a drone is being used, but judging by its design, it can carry 16 mines in a container. The photo shows several drones with containers.

The Lepestok mine itself is a Soviet-made anti-personnel mine. It is an almost exact copy of the American BLU-43/B Dragontooth mine. This mine is a pressure-activated munition and is still in use in Russia today.

Background: Previously, Russia had already attached anti-tank mines to Shahed and Lancet drones. In addition, the Americans used an anti-personnel mine to shoot down a drone using FPV.

