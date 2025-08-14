Russian artillery strike on Kherson injures elderly woman
Thursday, 14 August 2025, 20:35
A 70-year-old woman has been injured in a Russian artillery attack on the city of Kherson on 14 August.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: Russian forces fired on the Korabelnyi district of Kherson at approximately 14:30.
Quote: "At around 14:30, Russian troops fired artillery on the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. A 70-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries in the attack."
