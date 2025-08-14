All Sections
Russian artillery strike on Kherson injures elderly woman

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 14 August 2025, 20:35
Kherson entrance sign. Stock photo: Getty Images

A 70-year-old woman has been injured in a Russian artillery attack on the city of Kherson on 14 August.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian forces fired on the Korabelnyi district of Kherson at approximately 14:30.

Quote: "At around 14:30, Russian troops fired artillery on the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. A 70-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries in the attack."

KhersonattackRusso-Ukrainian war
Kherson
Woman dies after being injured in Russian attack on Kherson on 8 August
Russian drone drops explosives on 13-year-old boy in Kherson
Ukrainian forces report on Kherson situation and refute claims of "Russian sabotage groups infiltrating city"
