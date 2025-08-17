Russian forces kill five civilians in Donetsk Oblast

Five civilians were killed and four injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast on 16 August.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The Russians killed two people in each of the villages of Raiske and Sviatohorivka and one in the city of Kostiantynivka.

One person was injured in each of the settlements of Raiske, Bilozerske, Mykolaivka and Sloviansk.

The total official death toll in the oblast now stands at 3,417.

