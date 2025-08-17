All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces kill five civilians in Donetsk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 August 2025, 08:27
Russian forces kill five civilians in Donetsk Oblast
The aftermath of a Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Five civilians were killed and four injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast on 16 August.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The Russians killed two people in each of the villages of Raiske and Sviatohorivka and one in the city of Kostiantynivka. 

Advertisement:

One person was injured in each of the settlements of Raiske, Bilozerske, Mykolaivka and Sloviansk. 

The total official death toll in the oblast now stands at 3,417.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastCasualties
Advertisement:
Reuters outlines Putin's demands for ending war presented to Trump in Alaska
WSJ: Trump appeared tired and irritated with Putin after talks
Fox News unveils Melania Trump's "peace letter" to Putin – photo
Documents containing plan of Trump-Putin meeting found in Alaskan hotel – photo
Putin insists on official status for Russian language in Ukraine and is still refusing to meet Zelenskyy – NYT
NYT: Trump has invited European leaders to his meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians occupy two more villages in Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine's 93rd Brigade shows how it has mopped up and taken control of villages near Dobropillia – video
Pokrovsk cleared of Russian sabotage groups – Ukraine's 7th Air Assault Corps
RECENT NEWS
09:43
Russia attacks Ukraine with 1 missile and 60 drones overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
09:30
Reuters outlines Putin's demands for ending war presented to Trump in Alaska
08:50
Ukrainian partisans disrupt Russian logistics in Luhansk Oblast – video
08:27
Russian forces kill five civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:55
Russian rocket artillery and drones attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: damage and fires reported – photos
07:30
Russia loses 900 soldiers over past day
06:39
Drones attack railway hub in Russia's Voronezh Oblast
05:59
European leaders to travel to US with Zelenskyy to strengthen his position – Politico
04:43
WSJ: Trump appeared tired and irritated with Putin after talks
02:12
Fox News unveils Melania Trump's "peace letter" to Putin – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: