Another group of Ukrainian children rescued from Russian occupation

Another group of Ukrainian children who endured the horrors of war, loss, humiliation and fear under Russian occupation have been brought to safety – now staying in Ukrainian-controlled territory. The rescue was made possible by the efforts of the Bring Kids Back UA and Save Ukraine organisations.

Source: Bring Kids Back UA and Save Ukraine

Quote from Bring Kids Back UA: "Fifteen-year-old Mariia bravely stood up for her Ukrainian identity – she wore a vyshyvanka to a Russian school and challenged teachers about Ukraine. For this, her classmates called her a ‘Ukrop’ [derogatory nickname for Ukrainian patriots – ed.], bullied and beat her. Teachers filed reports and threatened her mother with losing parental rights."

Details: Four-year-old Milana and eight-year-old Sasha lived with their mother and grandmother in the occupied territories, where women were repeatedly threatened with the loss of custody if the children didn’t attend Russian schools.

The mother was forced to obtain Russian documents, while the grandmother was interrogated with a polygraph. Milana has a disability and needs medication that was extremely difficult to find.

"Fifteen-year-old Lina was interrogated for six hours over a pro-Ukrainian comment on social media. Authorities confiscated her phone and threatened her with arrest. Afterwards, she lived in fear of surveillance and being sent to a so-called ‘re-education camp’," the rescue group added.

Seventeen-year-old Semen fled the occupation to avoid being drafted into the Russian army. He had seen underage classmates forced into military service and didn’t wait until turning 18. Military officials had already come to his home, threatening fines and physical punishment for failing to report for duty.

"Fortunately, these children and their families are now safe and surrounded by warmth and care at our Hope and Healing centre. All rescued people receive psychological support, temporary housing, humanitarian and food assistance, help with documents, and real opportunities for a fresh start," said Save Ukraine founder Mykola Kuleba.

Background: Earlier, a group of children who had continued their Ukrainian studies online despite pressure from Russian authorities were also rescued from occupation.

