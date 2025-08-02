All Sections
Zelenskyy calls for ratification of 100-year UK partnership agreement

Khrystyna Bondarieva Saturday, 2 August 2025, 12:27
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft law on the ratification of the agreement on the 100-year partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) on 2 August.

Source: European Pravda; statement on the website of the Verkhovna Rada

Details: Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a historic century-long partnership agreement on 16 January to deepen security ties and strengthen the partnership for future generations.

This agreement was concluded based on the security agreement signed on 12 January 2024.

The new agreement expands security cooperation between Kyiv and London and extends its duration from 10 to 100 years.

The document covers cooperation in areas such as security and defence, maritime affairs, the economy, energy, justice (including international justice), countering disinformation and more.

