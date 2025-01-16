100-year partnership agreement between Ukraine and UK – text

The Office of the President of Ukraine has published the text of the agreement on a 100-year partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, signed during the first visit of new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The document was signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The introductory part of the document mentions, among other things, support for Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations and Britain's support for Ukraine's "irreversible path to NATO membership".

It also notes that Ukraine "will continue to build its capability to prevent and tackle corruption throughout the public and private sectors, in line with its commitments in the Agreement on Security Co-operation, including by continuing its support to independent and well-resourced anti-corruption agencies".

The main part of the agreement consists of 14 articles, in particular, on strengthening defence capabilities; enhancing security and building consensus on Ukraine's membership in NATO; building maritime security partnerships; increasing economic and trade cooperation; strengthening energy, climate, and clean energy transition cooperation; increasing justice and accountability cooperation; and combating foreign information manipulation and interference.

The article on strengthening defence capabilities states that Ukraine and the UK will deepen cooperation in this area, strengthen their military and defence-industrial capabilities, develop cooperation between defence-industrial bases, strengthen Ukraine's defence procurement system and transfer technologies for joint production of defence products.

Quote: "The Parties shall build on areas that benefit Euro-Atlantic peace and stability well beyond the war, recognising Ukraine’s integral role in Euro-Atlantic security, with a focus on Ukraine’s inter-operability and contribution as a future NATO Ally."

Details: The article on maritime security declares the intention to work to address long-term systemic threats and challenges to maritime security in order to restore freedom of navigation.

Quote: "The Parties shall establish a maritime security partnership, including with the objective of strengthening of Baltic Sea, Black Sea, and Azov Sea security."

Details: Article 6 declares the intention to take measures to bring to justice states that commit gross violations of international law.

The article on migration states that the parties will take gradual steps to facilitate travel of citizens and visits to each other's countries "where the conditions for well-managed and secure mobility are in place".

The full text of the document is available here.

The agreement will remain in force for 100 years from the date of its entry into force, unless terminated by either party in accordance with the specified procedure. The document may be amended by mutual agreement of the parties. The parties may enter into additional agreements or arrangements to implement this agreement.

Background: On 12 January 2024, a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the UK was signed as a follow-up to the G7 declaration on "security guarantees" for Ukraine – the first of its kind. Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Kyiv to sign it.

