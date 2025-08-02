Zelenskyy: Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies have exposed bribery by MP, local government heads and military officials

Zelenskyy during the meeting with the heads of NABU and SAPO. Photo: President’s Office

Following a report from Semen Kryvonos, director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), and Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that a corrupt MP, several heads of local government and members of the National Guard have been caught accepting bribes.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote from Zelenskyy: "NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and Head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko delivered a report.

A Ukrainian MP, along with heads of district and city administrations and several National Guard servicemembers, have been exposed for bribery. I am grateful to the anti-corruption agencies for their work."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that "there can only be zero tolerance for corruption, clear teamwork in uncovering it, and ultimately, a fair sentence".

He also stated that "it is important that anti-corruption institutions operate independently, and the law passed on Thursday guarantees them all the tools necessary for a real fight against corruption".

