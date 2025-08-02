All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies have exposed bribery by MP, local government heads and military officials

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 August 2025, 16:53
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies have exposed bribery by MP, local government heads and military officials
Zelenskyy during the meeting with the heads of NABU and SAPO. Photo: President’s Office

Following a report from Semen Kryvonos, director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), and Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that a corrupt MP, several heads of local government and members of the National Guard have been caught accepting bribes.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote from Zelenskyy: "NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and Head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko delivered a report. 

Advertisement:

A Ukrainian MP, along with heads of district and city administrations and several National Guard servicemembers, have been exposed for bribery. I am grateful to the anti-corruption agencies for their work."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that "there can only be zero tolerance for corruption, clear teamwork in uncovering it, and ultimately, a fair sentence".

He also stated that "it is important that anti-corruption institutions operate independently, and the law passed on Thursday guarantees them all the tools necessary for a real fight against corruption".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of UkrainecorruptionVerkhovna Rada
Advertisement:
Ukrainian MP and former head of Luhansk Oblast administration among those exposed by anti-corruption agencies
Ukraine's Security Service attacks Russian airbase and military plant
Trump: Nuclear submarines are now closer to Russia
Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, killed in captivity, posthumously awarded Order of Freedom
Large-scale drone attack on Russia: fires at oil refinery and radio plant, explosions near military air base – photo, videos
Trump says US is fully prepared for nuclear war with Russia
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy meets boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk to discuss how to amplify Ukraine's voice in US
Zelenskyy calls for ratification of 100-year UK partnership agreement
Zelenskyy on Russian missile strike on Kyiv: One of most brutal strikes on capital – photo
RECENT NEWS
20:21
Russian airstrike damages road bridge in Kherson
20:14
Ukrainian government to initiate dismissal of Mukachevo District Administration head over corruption allegations
19:54
updatedMP Oleksii Kuznietsov suspended from Servant of the People party pending probe into drone procurement corruption
19:26
Russian FPV drone attacks civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast: six-year-old girl injured
18:53
Russian strike on Sumy Oblast kills 12-year-old boy and injures teenager
18:15
Corruption in drone procurement: National Guard officers suspended, Interior Ministry launches investigation
18:01
Ukrainian MP and former head of Luhansk Oblast administration among those exposed by anti-corruption agencies
17:10
Latest Russian attack on Kyiv killed young father, his pregnant wife and their two-year-old son
17:05
Ukraine uncovers major bribery scheme in electronic warfare systems procurement: MP and officials involved
16:53
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies have exposed bribery by MP, local government heads and military officials
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: