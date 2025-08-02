All Sections
Russian strike on Sumy Oblast kills 12-year-old boy and injures teenager

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 2 August 2025, 18:53
Russian strike on Sumy Oblast kills 12-year-old boy and injures teenager
An ambulance. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A 12-year-old boy has been killed and a teenager injured in a Russian strike on the Svesa hromada in Sumy Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that Russia attacked the Svesa hromada at around 14:30 on 2 August. Two boys who were near the scene of the strike were affected.

Quote: "A 12-year-old boy died before medics arrived. A 13-year-old was injured and taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds. Doctors are currently fighting to save his life."

Details: The circumstances of the tragedy are being established.

Background: On 2 August, ​​Russian forces shelled the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery, killing one man

