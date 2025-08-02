Russian airstrike damages road bridge in Kherson

A road bridge has been damaged after Russian forces dropped two guided bombs on the city of Kherson on the evening of 2 August.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The road bridge leading to the Korabel district has been damaged in the strikes."

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, three houses and one high-rise building were destroyed.

No information about casualties has been reported so far. All the appropriate services are working at the scene.

Background: On the morning of 2 August, Russian attacks killed two people in Kherson.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!