Power goes out in city of Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblast

The city of Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblast have been left without electricity after a warning indicating they are both under a threat of missile use.

Source: Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin; Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Vitalii Kim on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "The power has gone out in Kherson. The causes are currently being investigated."

Details: A few minutes prior, Prokudin reported that a missile was headed towards Kherson.

He also urged the residents of the Korabelnyi district to evacuate due to the aftermath of the Russian strike on a bridge earlier that evening.

"As a result of the enemy airstrike, logistics have become more complicated. Because of this,

it will be harder to bring in food as well as other resources. Moreover, the gas pipeline was damaged. So, for some time, the district will remain without ‘blue fuel’," Prokudin stated.

Meanwhile, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Vitalii Kim also reported a power outage. Before that, the Air Force of Ukraine reported that a missile was set on Mykolaiv.

"Some power outages have occurred in the city. We are figuring it out," Kim stated.

He added that the Russian attack on Mykolaiv has caused a fire to break out in the city.

Updated: At 22:50, Prokudin reported that energy workers had already begun reconnecting consumers to the electricity supply.

