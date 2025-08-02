All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Power goes out in city of Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 August 2025, 22:21
Power goes out in city of Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblast
A candle lit next to a dark lightbulb. Stock photo: Getty Images

The city of Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblast have been left without electricity after a warning indicating they are both under a threat of missile use.

Source: Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin; Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Vitalii Kim on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "The power has gone out in Kherson. The causes are currently being investigated."

Advertisement:

Details: A few minutes prior, Prokudin reported that a missile was headed towards Kherson.

He also urged the residents of the Korabelnyi district to evacuate due to the aftermath of the Russian strike on a bridge earlier that evening.

"As a result of the enemy airstrike, logistics have become more complicated. Because of this,

it will be harder to bring in food as well as other resources. Moreover, the gas pipeline was damaged. So, for some time, the district will remain without ‘blue fuel’," Prokudin stated.

Meanwhile, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Vitalii Kim also reported a power outage. Before that, the Air Force of Ukraine reported that a missile was set on Mykolaiv. 

"Some power outages have occurred in the city. We are figuring it out," Kim stated.

He added that the Russian attack on Mykolaiv has caused a fire to break out in the city.

Updated: At 22:50, Prokudin reported that energy workers had already begun reconnecting consumers to the electricity supply.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Khersonpower
Advertisement:
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
Zelenskyy dismisses Mukachevo District Administration head
Ukraine's сommander-in-сhief: Russians use total infiltration tactics and increase sabotage
Ukrainian MP and former head of Luhansk Oblast administration among those exposed by anti-corruption agencies
Ukraine's Security Service attacks Russian airbase and military plant
Trump: Nuclear submarines are now closer to Russia
All News
Kherson
Russian airstrike damages road bridge in Kherson
Russians kill two people in Kherson on morning of 2 August
Mother of three killed in Russian attack on Kherson
RECENT NEWS
10:37
Billionaire and ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt is making drones for Ukraine. What drives him?
09:27
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
08:54
Zelenskyy dismisses Mukachevo District Administration head
08:27
Seven dead and over 20 injured in Russian assaults on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
07:42
Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day
07:28
Russia claims to have downed nearly 100 Ukrainian drones overnight
07:02
Ukrainian partisans delay supply of fuel to Russian forces in Berdiansk
04:32
Drone strike ignites oil depot in Russian Sochi, 2,000 cubic metre tank ablaze
02:16
Atomic energy watchdog flags explosions near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
01:46
Casualties and damage reported after Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: