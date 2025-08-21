Ukraine's first lady announces theme of Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in 2025

Education will be the main theme of the annual Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which will take place in autumn this year.

Source: First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska during the educational conference August-2025

Details: "This year, the fifth Summit will be dedicated to education," Zelenska said. "We will work on important and relevant topics together with the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, educational NGOs and international partners."

She added that the Summit has grown from an annual event into an international platform for discussing key social and humanitarian issues of today.

Quote: "In particular, we will discuss how education shapes the world, and how knowledge can prevent conflicts, build trust and create security.

In fact, it is education that lays the foundation for what our future will be. Ukraine will be among the countries developing future strategies."

Background:

The Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen was first held in August 2021, when partners of world leaders discussed the challenges faced by countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main theme of last year’s Summit was protecting children and reducing risks for them. During the event, the results of a sociological survey on the impact of war on children were presented.

The research showed that among residents of 15 countries, nearly one in four children had experienced the direct impact of war, and 67% – the indirect impact.

