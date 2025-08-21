All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's first lady announces theme of Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in 2025

Anna KovalenkoThursday, 21 August 2025, 14:23
Ukraine's first lady announces theme of Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in 2025
Olena Zelenska. Stock photo: Getty Images

Education will be the main theme of the annual Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which will take place in autumn this year.

Source: First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska during the educational conference August-2025

Details: "This year, the fifth Summit will be dedicated to education," Zelenska said. "We will work on important and relevant topics together with the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, educational NGOs and international partners."

Advertisement:

She added that the Summit has grown from an annual event into an international platform for discussing key social and humanitarian issues of today.

Quote: "In particular, we will discuss how education shapes the world, and how knowledge can prevent conflicts, build trust and create security. 

In fact, it is education that lays the foundation for what our future will be. Ukraine will be among the countries developing future strategies." 

Background: 

  • The Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen was first held in August 2021, when partners of world leaders discussed the challenges faced by countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The main theme of last year’s Summit was protecting children and reducing risks for them. During the event, the results of a sociological survey on the impact of war on children were presented.
  • The research showed that among residents of 15 countries, nearly one in four children had experienced the direct impact of war, and 67% – the indirect impact.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Hungary's president deletes word "Russian" from his post about Russian attack on Zakarpattia Oblast
Trump wants Zelenskyy and Putin to meet without him first – The Guardian
Ukrainian man arrested in Italy over alleged role in Nord Stream explosion
Hungarian foreign minister comments on latest Russian attack on Ukraine with no mention of Zakarpattia Oblast
Zelenskyy says he would be "happy" if Ukraine could hold elections soon
Russia strikes American company in Zakarpattia Oblast with several missiles – Zelenskyy
All News
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Putin orders Russians to be trained in using shotguns to shoot down drones
16:03
Hungary's president deletes word "Russian" from his post about Russian attack on Zakarpattia Oblast
15:30
Russia replaces commander in charge of Kharkiv and Kursk fronts
15:05
Enormous fire still raging at US factory in Zakarpattia Oblast after Russian strikes – photos
14:59
EXPLAINERWhy Slovakia became Russia's fifth column in Europe
14:47
Trump wants Zelenskyy and Putin to meet without him first – The Guardian
14:25
Russian missile strikes on US-owned Flex plant in Mukachevo injures 19 people
14:23
Ukraine's first lady announces theme of Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in 2025
13:52
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov claims Putin ready to meet Zelenskyy if issues are "well worked out"
13:30
Ukrainian man arrested in Italy over alleged role in Nord Stream explosion
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: