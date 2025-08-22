Ukrainian forces have shot down Russian Orlan UAV carrying FPV drones for first time

The anti-aircraft units of the 118th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have, for the first time, destroyed an unusual Russian Orlan UAV acting as a carrier for FPV drones.

Source: 118th Separate Mechanised Brigade

Details: The brigade’s interceptor drone pilots had shot down Orlan, Zala and Supercam UAVs before this, but those were standard reconnaissance systems. This is the first time they have taken down an Orlan of this type.

The unit posted photos showing FPV drones mounted under the wings of the Orlan. While it is still difficult to say exactly which FPVs they were, they were most likely 10- or 13-inch drones. The type of warhead they carried is currently unknown.

It should be noted that similar carriers are also being developed for Ukraine. The German company Quantum Systems is preparing a new carrier drone for the Ukrainian defence forces called Sparta, which will be able to transport two FPV drones over a distance of up to 200 km.

