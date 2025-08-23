Russia strikes fire station in Dobropillia – photo
Saturday, 23 August 2025, 12:04
Russian forces conducted a targeted strike on a fire station in Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, on the evening of 23 August.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Details: It is noted that no firefighters were injured.
The blast wave deformed the gates, shattered windows, damaged doors and the ceiling.
Quote from the State Emergency Service: "The enemy continues to deliberately attack emergency workers."
