Top ten richest boxers in history revealed: Usyk makes the list

Andrii MoshkunMonday, 25 August 2025, 11:24
Oleksandr Usyk. Stock photo: Getty Images

Oleksandr Usyk, the undisputed world heavyweight champion, is the only Ukrainian to make it into the top ten richest boxers in history.

Source: GiveMeSport portal

Details: It is reported that Usyk significantly increased his wealth thanks to his victories over Tyson Fury. Although Fury himself earned substantial fees despite his losses.

Apart from Usyk, no other Ukrainians appear in the ranking: the Klitschko brothers, Vasyl Lomachenko, Oleksandr Hvozdyk, and other well-known boxers did not make it into the top ten earners.

The list is topped by undefeated American Floyd Mayweather, who earned US$400 million through boxing. Second and third places went to George Foreman and Saul Alvarez, respectively.

Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk ranks sixth, having reportedly earned US$165 million.

The list is rounded out by YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who has amassed US$100 million from boxing.

 
Source: GiveMeSport

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sport
