All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Volunteer soldier from Italy killed in action

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 25 August 2025, 13:03
Volunteer soldier from Italy killed in action
Luca Cecca. Photo: ANSA

Italian volunteer Luca Cecca, who fought alongside the Ukrainian defence forces against Russia, has been killed in action.

Source: ANSA, as reported by European Pravda

Details: ANSA reported that there had been no news of the Italian fighter since 2024. 

Advertisement:

His death was announced on a Facebook page dedicated to the memory of foreign fighters who have been killed in Ukraine.

"Our beloved Italian brother, Luca Cecca, who served in Ukraine as a volunteer, fell on the battlefield. Honour, glory and gratitude to our brother," the post read.

ANSA sources have also confirmed the death of the Italian volunteer.

Luca Cecca was born in Rome and was 34 when he died. He had been officially declared missing in December 2024. Sources report that he was killed in fighting in Donetsk Oblast.

Cecca is the ninth Italian to have been killed in the war in Ukraine.

Background:

  • In July, it was reported that a 21-year-old Italian of Ukrainian descent from Veneto, who had come to Ukraine as a volunteer soldier, had been killed during training. 
  • There have also been reports of the death of a Hungarian volunteer soldier and the wounding of two Romanian volunteer soldiers.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warkilled in actionRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump says he and Kim Jong Un "get along" and should meet again
Trump outlines US role in security guarantees for Ukraine
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief declined offer to join Zelenskyy's team and pledged not to criticise him – Guardian
Zelenskyy does not believe Russia is making concessions on war in Ukraine
Germany pledges to provide Ukraine with €9bn annually
Polish president vetoes law on support for Ukrainians
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Donetsk Oblast on brink of humanitarian catastrophe due to water shortages
"Rear-view camera" found on Russian Orlan drone – photo
Battlefield sees 159 clashes over past 24 hours, 46 on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
20:41
Zelenskyy and Trump's envoy Kellogg meet and discuss how to influence Russia
20:06
Trump says he and Kim Jong Un "get along" and should meet again
19:58
Two prosecutor's office employees injured in Russian attack on car in Kherson Oblast
19:46
Trump outlines US role in security guarantees for Ukraine
19:43
Trump says Putin is avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy because he dislikes him
19:23
Ukrainian parliamentary committee reveals how many Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity
19:22
Germany believes Putin is still not interested in peace
19:21
Russian forces injure four civilians in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast
19:09
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's air defence with German vice chancellor
18:45
Ukraine responds to Polish president's initiative to ban Ukrainian red and black flag
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: