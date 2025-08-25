Volunteer soldier from Italy killed in action

Italian volunteer Luca Cecca, who fought alongside the Ukrainian defence forces against Russia, has been killed in action.

Source: ANSA, as reported by European Pravda

Details: ANSA reported that there had been no news of the Italian fighter since 2024.

His death was announced on a Facebook page dedicated to the memory of foreign fighters who have been killed in Ukraine.

"Our beloved Italian brother, Luca Cecca, who served in Ukraine as a volunteer, fell on the battlefield. Honour, glory and gratitude to our brother," the post read.

ANSA sources have also confirmed the death of the Italian volunteer.

Luca Cecca was born in Rome and was 34 when he died. He had been officially declared missing in December 2024. Sources report that he was killed in fighting in Donetsk Oblast.

Cecca is the ninth Italian to have been killed in the war in Ukraine.

Background:

In July, it was reported that a 21-year-old Italian of Ukrainian descent from Veneto, who had come to Ukraine as a volunteer soldier, had been killed during training.

There have also been reports of the death of a Hungarian volunteer soldier and the wounding of two Romanian volunteer soldiers.

