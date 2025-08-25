Petrol sales to public halted on Russia's Kuril Islands

Sales of AI-92 petrol to the public have been suspended in the Kuril district, located on the Kuril Islands within Russia’s Sakhalin Oblast.

Source: Kostyantin Istomin, Head of the Kuril district, on Telegram on the night of 24-25 August

Quote: "At present, sales of AI-92 petrol to the public have been temporarily halted – the entire stock is required for special vehicles."

Advertisement:

Details: Istomin added that a new consignment of petrol would be unloaded on the afternoon of 25 August, with details of sales to be provided later.

Background: Ukrainian drone attacks that resumed in August have struck at least seven major Russian oil refineries and could inflict irreparable damage on the country’s refining industry.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!