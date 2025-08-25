All Sections
Petrol sales to public halted on Russia's Kuril Islands

Alyona KyrychenkoMonday, 25 August 2025, 16:43
Petrol sales to public halted on Russia's Kuril Islands
Stock photo: Getty Images

Sales of AI-92 petrol to the public have been suspended in the Kuril district, located on the Kuril Islands within Russia’s Sakhalin Oblast.

Source: Kostyantin Istomin, Head of the Kuril district, on Telegram on the night of 24-25 August

Quote: "At present, sales of AI-92 petrol to the public have been temporarily halted – the entire stock is required for special vehicles."

Details: Istomin added that a new consignment of petrol would be unloaded on the afternoon of 25 August, with details of sales to be provided later.

Background: Ukrainian drone attacks that resumed in August have struck at least seven major Russian oil refineries and could inflict irreparable damage on the country’s refining industry.

