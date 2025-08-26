All Sections
Russian attack cuts mines near Dobropillia from power grid, leaving 148 miners underground

Alyona KyrychenkoTuesday, 26 August 2025, 14:31
Miner. Stock photo: Getty Images

Mines in the Dobropillia hromada of Donetsk Oblast have been cut off from the power grid following a Russian strike. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Mykhailo Volynets, Head of the Independent Trade Union of Miners of Ukraine

Quote: "Due to a Russian attack, the mines of the Dobropillia hromada have been cut off from electricity. A total of 148 miners remain underground."  

Background: The State Bureau of Investigation has completed its probe into the illegal coal mining in temporarily occupied Donetsk, which caused over UAH 5 billion (about US$120.3 million) in losses to the state.

Russo-Ukrainian warDonetsk Oblast
Russo-Ukrainian war
