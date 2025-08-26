Ukrainian drones destroy rare Russian minelaying system on Zaporizhzhia front

A rare Russian remote minelaying system, Zemledeliye, has been destroyed by bomber drones from the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine

Quote: "The Russian invaders have lost another Zemledeliye engineering remote minelaying system thanks to the coordinated actions of our soldiers."

Details: Pivnenko also posted a video showing Ukrainian UAV operators seeking and destroying the Zemledeliye system.

According to the footage, the Zemledeliye was moving on a road when the initial drone strike caused it to stop after a series of explosions. A follow-up strike by a second bomber drone focused on the mine container, destroying the system.

Background: Earlier it was reported that bomb disposal experts in Kyiv Oblast would be assisted by a robotic dog capable of performing complex manoeuvres and increasing mine-clearance efficiency.

