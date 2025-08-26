All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian drones destroy rare Russian minelaying system on Zaporizhzhia front

Andrii HaladeiTuesday, 26 August 2025, 16:29
Ukrainian drones destroy rare Russian minelaying system on Zaporizhzhia front
Stock photo: Getty Images

A rare Russian remote minelaying system, Zemledeliye, has been destroyed by bomber drones from the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine

Quote: "The Russian invaders have lost another Zemledeliye engineering remote minelaying system thanks to the coordinated actions of our soldiers."

Advertisement:

Details: Pivnenko also posted a video showing Ukrainian UAV operators seeking and destroying the Zemledeliye system.

According to the footage, the Zemledeliye was moving on a road when the initial drone strike caused it to stop after a series of explosions. A follow-up strike by a second bomber drone focused on the mine container, destroying the system.

Background: Earlier it was reported that bomb disposal experts in Kyiv Oblast would be assisted by a robotic dog capable of performing complex manoeuvres and increasing mine-clearance efficiency.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZaporizhzhiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad
Ukrainian refugee, 23, killed in knife attack by homeless man in US – The New York Post
Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post
Ukraine's General Staff confirms fighting in two villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast but denies Russian occupation
Hungarian PM threatens "consequences" over Zelenskyy's remarks about Druzhba pipeline
US offered Russia energy deals as incentive to push Kremlin towards peace in Ukraine – Reuters
All News
Zaporizhzhia
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia: industrial facilities damaged – photo
Russia's 18 August strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties rises to 36
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: number injured rises to 30 – photo
RECENT NEWS
20:08
Time for accession talks: the EU must not use Orbán's veto to punish Ukraine
19:11
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad
19:06
French minister meets with heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies
19:04
Polish government outlines next steps after president's veto on law supporting Ukrainians
18:51
Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 40 times: one injured
18:36
Russia rejoices at Polish president's blocking of support for Ukraine, Polish deputy PM says
18:16
Greece says it will not deploy troops to Ukraine
18:04
Ukrainian refugee, 23, killed in knife attack by homeless man in US – The New York Post
17:51
Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post
17:35
Russians remotely scatter landmines on one of Kherson's streets – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: