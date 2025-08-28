Russians hit industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia, causing fire
Thursday, 28 August 2025, 06:30
Explosions have been heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast as the Russians attacked an industrial facility on the early morning of 28 August.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Details: Fedorov noted that the Russians struck one of the city’s industrial facilities. A fire broke out as a result of the attack.
