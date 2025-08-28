Russians hit industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia, causing fire

Explosions have been heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast as the Russians attacked an industrial facility on the early morning of 28 August.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov noted that the Russians struck one of the city’s industrial facilities. A fire broke out as a result of the attack.

