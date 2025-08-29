All Sections
Drone strike takes major Russian Novatek plant on Baltic Sea out of operation

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 29 August 2025, 11:11
Drone strike takes major Russian Novatek plant on Baltic Sea out of operation
An oil processing plant. Photo: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Repairs at the Novatek plant in the port of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea, which was hit by drones late last week, are expected to take several months.

Source: The Moscow Times, citing Reuters

Details: At the plant, which processes gas condensate (LPG), one of the three processing units suffered significant damage, and its repair could take up to six months. 

A second unit sustained minor damage, and its repair is expected to take a few weeks. 

The third unit, which Novatek commissioned at the end of August 2024, as well as the hydrocracking unit, were not damaged and are likely to resume operations in the coming days.

The fire at the Novatek plant occurred on 24 August following a drone attack, halting condensate processing and oil product loading at the company’s terminal.

According to Reuters and industry sources, Novatek may cut export shipments by about 300,000 tonnes in September.

In 2025, Novatek exported an average of roughly 420,000 tonnes of oil per month, mainly to Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and China.

Novatek launched the fractionation and stable gas condensate (LPG) transshipment complex in the port of Ust-Luga in 2023. At that time, the plant had two LPG processing units with a nominal capacity of 3 million tonnes per year each. At the end of August 2024, the company commissioned a third processing unit with a similar capacity.

The condensate at the plant is processed into light and heavy oil, kerosene, diesel fraction, and fuel oil, with finished products exported by sea.

Background: The Ust-Luga Russian oil export terminal is expected to operate at around 350,000 barrels per day in September, roughly half its normal capacity, following damage to pipeline infrastructure from Ukrainian drone attacks.

Russiaoil
