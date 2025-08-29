Ukraine's culture and foreign ministries demand removal of Russian flag at Venice Film Festival

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemn the presence of the Russian flag at the Venice Film Festival and call for it to be removed.

Source: Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine

Details: In the ministry’s statement, it is noted that while the Russian flag is presented at the film festival, Russian troops continue to commit war crimes. In particular, on 28 August Russia attacked Kyiv, as a result of which 23 people were killed, including four children.

Quote: "While Russia still enjoys the freedom to choose how it kills civilians in Ukraine, offering it an international cultural stage is not about freedom to create art but about hypocrisy, indifference and supporting more terror."

More details: The ministries call on the Venice Film Festival to remove the presence of Russia and the Russian flag.

The Venice International Film Festival is the oldest film festival in the world. It was founded in 1932 as the cinematographic part of the Venice Biennale at the initiative of Italian political figure and fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Background: At the 81st Venice Film Festival, the world premiere of the documentary Songs of a Slowly Burning Earth by Ukrainian director Olha Zhurba took place.

