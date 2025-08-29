All Sections
Zelenskyy hints at possible visit of European Council president to Ukraine

Oleh PavliukFriday, 29 August 2025, 20:04
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with European Council President António Costa on Friday 29 August.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said he had thanked Costa for his condolences following the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August.

He added that Russia has not shown readiness for a leaders’ meeting to discuss ending its aggression: "That is why pressure is needed. We are counting on the 19th EU sanctions package to be truly strong."

Zelenskyy also said he and Costa discussed work on security guarantees, noting that "work is now underway on finalising all components, which will consist of three blocks".

"One of the key guarantees we see is Ukraine’s membership in the European Union. We expect that soon, together with Moldova, we will have progress on this matter," he said.

The Ukrainian president added that another topic was additional funding for the production of Ukrainian drones and the implementation of the EU’s SAFE defence fund and the PURL programme for purchasing American weapons for Ukraine.

"We agreed to meet in the near future. Always glad to see António in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Background

  • As reported by European Pravda, Costa begins a tour of EU capitals to discuss key European issues, with Ukraine and the peace process being among the top priorities. 
  • Costa will also raise Hungary’s position on Ukraine’s European integration during his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest on 10 September.

