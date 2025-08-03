All Sections
Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 3 August 2025, 07:42
A soldier standing next to a tank. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 920 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 43 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,056,130 (+920) military personnel;
  • 11,068 (+0) tanks;
  • 23,071 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 31,025 (+43) artillery systems;
  • 1,452 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,203 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 49,374 (+178) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,552 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 57,159 (+135) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

