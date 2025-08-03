Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day
Sunday, 3 August 2025, 07:42
Russia has lost 920 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 43 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 1,056,130 (+920) military personnel;
- 11,068 (+0) tanks;
- 23,071 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
- 31,025 (+43) artillery systems;
- 1,452 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,203 (+0) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 49,374 (+178) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,552 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 57,159 (+135) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!