Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations

The Russian military attacked Ukraine with 83 aerial weapons, namely 76 drones, an Iskander-M ballistic missile, five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles and a Kh-22 cruise missile on the night of 2-3 August.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The Air Force reports that 60 UAVs and an Iskander-M missile were shot down or suppressed by electronic warfare.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems and mobile fire groups from the defence forces of Ukraine.

Six missile and 16 drone hits were recorded at eight locations, and the fall of drone debris in two locations.

