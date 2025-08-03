All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 August 2025, 09:27
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
Mobile air defence groups. Photo: General Staff

The Russian military attacked Ukraine with 83 aerial weapons, namely 76 drones, an Iskander-M ballistic missile, five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles and a Kh-22 cruise missile on the night of 2-3 August.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The Air Force reports that 60 UAVs and an Iskander-M missile were shot down or suppressed by electronic warfare.

Advertisement:

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems and mobile fire groups from the defence forces of Ukraine.

Six missile and 16 drone hits were recorded at eight locations, and the fall of drone debris in two locations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air Forceair defence
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
Zelenskyy dismisses Mukachevo District Administration head
Ukraine's сommander-in-сhief: Russians use total infiltration tactics and increase sabotage
Ukrainian MP and former head of Luhansk Oblast administration among those exposed by anti-corruption agencies
Ukraine's Security Service attacks Russian airbase and military plant
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Russia attacks Ukraine with over 50 drones overnight, eight of them jet-powered
Ukrainian air defence downs 44 Russian drones, 28 UAVs hit targets
Ukraine's Air Force on Russian attack on Kyiv: Missiles flew from Kursk Oblast at ultra-low altitudes
RECENT NEWS
11:50
Russians advance near four settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
10:48
UK foreign secretary feels guilty about row between Zelenskyy and Trump
10:37
Billionaire and ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt is making drones for Ukraine. What drives him?
10:30
Türkiye launches Kızılelma drone production with Ukrainian AI-322F engine
10:11
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos
09:27
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
08:54
Zelenskyy dismisses Mukachevo District Administration head
08:27
Seven dead and over 20 injured in Russian assaults on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
07:42
Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day
07:28
Russia claims to have downed nearly 100 Ukrainian drones overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: