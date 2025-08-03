Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos

Officers from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have obtained internal documentation about Russia’s newest submarine – the K-555 Knyaz Pozharsky strategic nuclear submarine.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: DIU reports that the following information was obtained:

lists of submarine crew members, including information on positions, qualifications and level of physical training;

combat instructions for the crew;

the combat layout of the vessel, diagrams of survivability systems and the organisational structure of the crew;

crew regulations in cabins and quarters, instructions for the transfer of wounded crew members and cargo, procedures for towing and other job instructions;

engineering documentation, in particular an investigation report regarding a deformed radio beacon, indicating the members of the committee and the organisations that participated in the investigation.

Quote: "The investigators also obtained an extract from the ship’s log of the Pozharsky. This voluminous document regulates the daily combat and day-to-day operation of the vessel."

For reference: Project 955A Borei-A submarines are one of the key elements of the Kremlin’s so-called nuclear triad. The submarines have 16 launch tubes for R-30 Bulava-30 intercontinental ballistic missiles, each of which can carry up to 10 warheads.

The strategic submarine Knyaz Pozharsky became part of the 31st Submarine Division of the Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet on 24 July 2025. Its permanent base is in Murmansk Oblast.

The Pozharsky submarine was put on combat duty by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

