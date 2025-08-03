Russians hit Kherson road bridge with airstrike for second time

Russian forces have once again struck a road bridge in Kherson.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; local media outlet Most (Bridge)

Quote: "Russian forces have attacked Kherson from the air again. Early reports indicate a strike near the bridge. Information on casualties and damage is being confirmed."

Details: The previous evening, Russians had already attacked the bridge connecting central Kherson with the Korabel residential district.

Prokudin posted a video showing the damage done to the bridge.

As a result of the attack, a gas pipeline was damaged, and logistics to the Korabel residential district have become significantly complicated. The authorities have warned of possible food supply disruptions and urged residents to temporarily evacuate to other parts of the city.

Quote: "Due to the damage to the bridge leading to the Korabel residential district, I strongly recommend that local residents evacuate. Logistics have been complicated by the enemy airstrike. It will be difficult to deliver food and other supplies for the time being."

Details: Prokudin stressed that Ukrainian forces were controlling the situation, and any Russian troops attempting to take action will be wiped out immediately.

Background: On the evening of 2 August, Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on the residential district of Korabel in Kherson, causing significant damage to the road bridge.

