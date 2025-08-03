All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Agreement reached with Russia on exchange of 1,200 people

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 August 2025, 13:25
Zelenskyy: Agreement reached with Russia on exchange of 1,200 people
Andrii Yermak, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rustem Umierov. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a meeting with Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Rustem Umierov, has stated that they have reached an agreement with Russia to exchange 1,200 people, and work on the lists is ongoing.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: During the meeting, Umierov gave Zelenskyy a report on his communications with a Russian representative.

Advertisement:

The president added that an audit of the implementation of the decisions of the National Security and Defence Council and Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief is currently underway.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Unfortunately, some of the decisions have not been implemented. This will be promptly rectified."

Background: Two weeks earlier, Umierov announced an audit of the implementation of the decisions of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyRustem Umierovexchangeprisoners
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy appoints Air Force commander after year-long vacancy
Prosecutor general accessed no cases while law limiting anti-corruption agency independence was in effect, its chief says
Russians hit Kherson road bridge with airstrike for second time
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
Zelenskyy dismisses Mukachevo District Administration head
All News
Zelenskyy
UK foreign secretary feels guilty about row between Zelenskyy and Trump
Zelenskyy dismisses Mukachevo District Administration head
Zelenskyy expects fair punishment for "absolutely immoral" schemes exposed by anti-corruption agencies
RECENT NEWS
15:31
Zelenskyy appoints Air Force commander after year-long vacancy
14:36
Prosecutor general accessed no cases while law limiting anti-corruption agency independence was in effect, its chief says
14:27
Death toll from Russian strike on Kramatorsk on 31 July rises
14:23
Historic win for Ukraine: Bondarev claims first Formula 4 victory
14:00
Pentagon chief Hegseth faces reputation crisis after halting aid to Ukraine
13:25
Zelenskyy: Agreement reached with Russia on exchange of 1,200 people
12:44
Russian drone attack destroys Lithuanian humanitarian aid warehouse in Kyiv
12:29
Soldier whose will was quoted by Zelenskyy killed in action
12:28
Russians hit Kherson road bridge with airstrike for second time
11:50
Russians advance near four settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: