Zelenskyy: Agreement reached with Russia on exchange of 1,200 people

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a meeting with Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Rustem Umierov, has stated that they have reached an agreement with Russia to exchange 1,200 people, and work on the lists is ongoing.

Details: During the meeting, Umierov gave Zelenskyy a report on his communications with a Russian representative.

The president added that an audit of the implementation of the decisions of the National Security and Defence Council and Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief is currently underway.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Unfortunately, some of the decisions have not been implemented. This will be promptly rectified."

Background: Two weeks earlier, Umierov announced an audit of the implementation of the decisions of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

