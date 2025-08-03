All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Death toll from Russian strike on Kramatorsk on 31 July rises

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 August 2025, 14:27
Death toll from Russian strike on Kramatorsk on 31 July rises

Emergency workers have reported that at least four people were killed in a Russian strike on central Kramatorsk on 31 July.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: One of the four bodies was recovered from under the rubble, and 13 other people were injured.

Advertisement:

Two sections of a five-storey residential building were destroyed, and a fire broke out.

Emergency workers have cleared over 185 tonnes of debris. The fire, covering an area of 1,200 sq m, was fully extinguished.

Background: On 31 July, Russian forces carried out a strike on a five-storey residential building. Half of the building was completely destroyed. Initially, it was reported that one person had been killed and 11 injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kramatorskattack
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sanctions captains of Russia's shadow fleet
Zelenskyy appoints Air Force commander after year-long vacancy
Prosecutor general accessed no cases while law limiting anti-corruption agency independence was in effect, its chief says
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
Zelenskyy dismisses Mukachevo District Administration head
All News
Kramatorsk
Three killed in Russian strike on Kramatorsk, more people may be trapped under rubble
Russian strike on Kramatorsk completely destroys residential building and damages 10 more – photos
Russia hits centre of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed, 11 injured – video
RECENT NEWS
18:15
Russian drone targets firefighters in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:10
Zelenskyy: Our goal is full integration of Ukraine's Air Force with NATO forces
16:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sanctions captains of Russia's shadow fleet
15:59
Russian soldiers boasting online about captured position wiped out by Ukrainian intelligence – photos, video
15:31
Zelenskyy appoints Air Force commander after year-long vacancy
14:36
Prosecutor general accessed no cases while law limiting anti-corruption agency independence was in effect, its chief says
14:27
Death toll from Russian strike on Kramatorsk on 31 July rises
14:23
Historic win for Ukraine: Bondarev claims first Formula 4 victory
14:00
Pentagon chief Hegseth faces reputation crisis after halting aid to Ukraine
13:25
Zelenskyy: Agreement reached with Russia on exchange of 1,200 people
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: