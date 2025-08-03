Death toll from Russian strike on Kramatorsk on 31 July rises

Emergency workers have reported that at least four people were killed in a Russian strike on central Kramatorsk on 31 July.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: One of the four bodies was recovered from under the rubble, and 13 other people were injured.

Advertisement:

Two sections of a five-storey residential building were destroyed, and a fire broke out.

Emergency workers have cleared over 185 tonnes of debris. The fire, covering an area of 1,200 sq m, was fully extinguished.

Background: On 31 July, Russian forces carried out a strike on a five-storey residential building. Half of the building was completely destroyed. Initially, it was reported that one person had been killed and 11 injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!