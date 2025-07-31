Russian strike on Kramatorsk completely destroys residential building and damages 10 more – photos
Thursday, 31 July 2025, 18:15
A Russian strike on the city centre of Kramatorsk on 31 July has killed one person and injured eleven more. A residential building has been completely destroyed and about ten others have been damaged.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)
Quote: "Russian occupiers launched a targeted strike on the city centre of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast. One person was killed and another eleven were injured. One of the injured is in a critical condition.
Advertisement:
One apartment block was completely destroyed and the blast wave damaged around ten more buildings."
Details: Emergency workers are continuing search and rescue operations at the scene of the strike.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!