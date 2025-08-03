All Sections
Russian drone targets firefighters in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 3 August 2025, 18:15
The fire engine attacked by Russian forces. Photo: SES

Russian forces have used a drone to attack Ukrainian firefighters as they were extinguishing a blaze in the frontline town of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging a fire engine.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote: "Firefighters have come under a treacherous attack in frontline Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Russians launched a drone strike on emergency personnel just as they were putting out a burning car.

A fire engine has been damaged in the attack."

