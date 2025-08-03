Three people killed in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Three people have been killed in Russian attacks on the Stepnohirsk hromada in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 3 August. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Three people were killed and houses destroyed following the Russian attack on the Stepnohirsk hromada.

Advertisement:

The enemy was attacking the hromada throughout the day. Houses were destroyed.

Three people – two men aged 50 and 40 and a 58-year-old woman – were killed in the strikes."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!