Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: four-month-old baby in critical condition

Three people, including a four-month-old baby, have been injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "[The city of] Nikopol as well as the Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovske hromadas came under fire. Three people have been injured and taken to hospital. A four-month-old girl is in a critical condition. Two women, aged 40 and 46, are in a moderate condition." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Lysak said the Russians had shelled the Nikopol district with artillery, attacked with FPV drones and dropped munitions from UAVs.

A transport company was damaged in the city of Marhanets.

"Air defence forces destroyed two drones over the oblast," he added.

