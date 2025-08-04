All Sections
Ukraine's General Staff says Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system destroyed in occupied territories

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 4 August 2025, 15:08
Ukraine's General Staff says Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system destroyed in occupied territories
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have destroyed a Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system in temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The General Staff noted that on 2 August, the Ukrainian defence forces carried out a precision strike on Russian military targets in the temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. As a result of the operation, a Russian S-300 missile system was destroyed using long-range firepower.

Quote: "The elimination of this target significantly reduces the enemy’s long-range fire capabilities and weakens its ability to shell positions of Ukraine’s defence forces and civilian infrastructure in the region.

This strike once again confirms the effectiveness and accuracy of Ukrainian units in detecting and destroying critical enemy assets, including those in temporarily occupied territories.

Ukraine will continue the fight until the complete withdrawal of Russian occupying forces, the restoration of territorial integrity, and the establishment of a just and lasting peace."

