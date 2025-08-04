Russian FPV drone strike kills man and woman on motorcycle in Kharkiv Oblast
Monday, 4 August 2025, 20:28
A Russian FPV drone has hit a motorcycle, killing a man and a woman in Kharkiv Oblast on the afternoon of 4 August.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast police on Telegram
Quote: "A Russian FPV drone struck a motorcycle carrying a man and a woman in the Vovchansk hromada at around 14:00." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]
Details: The man and woman are reported to have died from their injuries at the scene of the attack.
Investigators have launched a criminal investigation under Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code (War crimes).
