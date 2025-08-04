Russia lifts ban on mid- and short-range missile deployment

Russia has announced that it will no longer adhere to "self-restrictions" on deploying medium- and short-range missiles, which it declared after the collapse of the corresponding missile treaty with the United States.

Source: European Pravda; Russian Foreign Ministry

Details: The Russian Foreign Ministry voluntarily adopted "unilateral self-restraints" on deploying such ground-based missiles after withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty).

"However, it must be stated that Russian initiatives have not met reciprocity," the Russian Foreign Ministry complains, listing several examples of "violations".

That's why Russia's foreign ministry said that "the conditions for keeping the one-sided moratorium on deploying similar weapons are gone and that the Russian Federation no longer feels tied to the self-imposed restrictions it agreed to before".

Background: The United States and Russia withdrew from the Cold War-era INF Treaty in August 2019, after each accused the other of violating the agreement.

