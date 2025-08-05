All Sections
Iryna BalachukTuesday, 5 August 2025, 07:32
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian soldier preparing to launch a drone. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,120 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,058,260 (+1,120) military personnel;
  • 11,071 (+2) tanks;
  • 23,091 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 31,081 (+28) artillery systems;
  • 1,452 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,203 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 49,620 (+169) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,555 (+2) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 57,337 (+93) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

