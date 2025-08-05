Russia loses 1,120 soldiers over past day
Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 07:32
Russia has lost 1,120 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,058,260 (+1,120) military personnel;
- 11,071 (+2) tanks;
- 23,091 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
- 31,081 (+28) artillery systems;
- 1,452 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,203 (+0) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 49,620 (+169) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,555 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 57,337 (+93) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
