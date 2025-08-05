Finnish and US presidents have phone conversation before Trump's deadline for Putin expires

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which Russia's war against Ukraine was one of the topics discussed.

Source: European Pravda, citing Stubb’s post on X (Twitter)

Details: Stubb described his conversation with Trump as "good and productive".

Advertisement:

"We discussed Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. President Trump’s deadline for a ceasefire is approaching," Stubb said.

He added that Finland supports all efforts aimed at an immediate ceasefire.

The presidents also discussed icebreakers, which Stubb noted play an important role in ensuring security and cooperation among allies.

"Finland has built 60 per cent of the world’s icebreakers. We have the capacity to build them reliably and fast," he added.

Background:

On 28 July, Trump stated that the US would begin imposing tariffs and other measures against Russia within ten days unless Moscow showed progress toward ending the war in Ukraine.

The deadline set by Trump for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin expires on 8 August.

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker previously expressed confidence that the US president could stop Russia’s ability to finance the war.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!