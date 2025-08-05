All Sections
Head of Moldova's Gagauzia region sentenced to seven years in prison in Moldova

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 5 August 2025, 13:08
Guțul with Putin. Photo: Kremlin

A Moldovan court has sentenced Evghenia Guțul, head of the autonomous Găgăuzia region, to seven years in prison following a case concerning the illegal financing of the pro-Russian Șor Party.

Source: European Pravda, citing TV8, a Moldovan TV Channel 

Details: The verdict was delivered on 5 August by the Buiucani District Court of Chișinău.

In addition to Guțul, Svetlana Popan, a former secretary at the party’s central office, was sentenced to six years behind bars.

Neither Guțul nor Popan commented on the rulings. Both were escorted out of the courtroom by police.

"This is not a trial but a public execution... I can't say there's any evidence – it's all fiction," said Guțul’s lawyer, Sergiu Moraru, announcing plans to appeal the decision.

Ahead of the hearing, police set up a barrier outside the courthouse. On the opposite side of the street, Guțul’s supporters gathered, and a counter-protest was held.

Background

  • Guțul was accused of systematically importing funds from Russia between 2019 and 2022 to finance the activities of the fugitive oligarch Ilan Șor's political party.
  • Prosecutors had requested a nine-year sentence for the bașkan (governor) of Gagauzia.
  • She was detained at Chișinău airport in March, initially held in custody, and later placed under house arrest.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

