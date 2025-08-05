European Commission: 18th sanctions package against Russia to take effect this week

The 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia, approved back on 18 July, will come into force by the end of the current week.

Source: Arianna Podestà, European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson, on 5 August in response to a question from a European Pravda journalist

Details: The 18th EU sanctions package against Russia will come into effect by the end of this week, she stressed.

"The 18th sanctions package will enter into force within a couple of days, maybe towards the end of the week if I'm not mistaken," Podestà said.

She added that the European Commission is "fully focused and completely implementing the various sanction packages that we have adopted so far".

"Sanctions is something that you constantly need to update to work on because there is a sanction circumvention. So we need to find new ways to implement the sanctions that we have adopted and it's part of the natural process," the spokesperson explained.

Podestà also stated that the Commission is "continuing to work on future sanctions to possibly put even more pressure on Russia".

Background:

As European Pravda previously reported, on 18 July, the EU approved the long-awaited 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which had been delayed due to opposition from Slovakia and Malta.

Ukraine has submitted specific proposals for the next, 19th EU sanctions package.

