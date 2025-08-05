All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

European Commission: 18th sanctions package against Russia to take effect this week

Tetyana VysotskaTuesday, 5 August 2025, 15:59
European Commission: 18th sanctions package against Russia to take effect this week
EU flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

The 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia, approved back on 18 July, will come into force by the end of the current week.

Source: Arianna Podestà, European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson, on 5 August in response to a question from a European Pravda journalist

Details: The 18th EU sanctions package against Russia will come into effect by the end of this week, she stressed.

Advertisement:

"The 18th sanctions package will enter into force within a couple of days, maybe towards the end of the week if I'm not mistaken," Podestà said.

She added that the European Commission is "fully focused and completely implementing the various sanction packages that we have adopted so far".

"Sanctions is something that you constantly need to update to work on because there is a sanction circumvention. So we need to find new ways to implement the sanctions that we have adopted and it's part of the natural process," the spokesperson explained.

Podestà also stated that the Commission is "continuing to work on future sanctions to possibly put even more pressure on Russia".

Background:

  • As European Pravda previously reported, on 18 July, the EU approved the long-awaited 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which had been delayed due to opposition from Slovakia and Malta.
  • Ukraine has submitted specific proposals for the next, 19th EU sanctions package.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sanctionsRussiaEuropean Commission
Advertisement:
Putin unlikely to agree to Trump's ultimatum to end war in Ukraine – Reuters
Head of Moldova's Gagauzia region sentenced to seven years in prison in Moldova
updatedRussians hit railway infrastructure in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast: 2 killed, 9 injured – photos, video
Corruption in drone and electronic warfare procurement: court detains National Guard colonel, sets bail at US$48,000
correctedTurkish president constantly being invited to Kyiv, but no plans of such visit for now, says ambassador to Türkiye
Ukraine's Defence Ministry tests new MM-25 camouflage pattern: trial batch procurement will take place
All News
sanctions
Politico: EU prepares sanctions on China due to its support of Russia's war against Ukraine
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sanctions captains of Russia's shadow fleet
Trump warns Russia of sanctions: Kremlin has until 8 August
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Zelenskyy holds phone conversation with Trump
17:25
Zelenskyy orders increase in funding for brigades to purchase drones
17:24
Ukrainian forces report on Kherson situation and refute claims of "Russian sabotage groups infiltrating city"
17:20
Rebuilding Okhmatdyt children's hospital: part of repairs completed in modern building – photos
17:00
NATO secretary general thanks three countries for supporting delivery of US-made arms to Ukraine
16:26
Trump says Putin will stop killing if oil prices fall by US$10 per barrel
16:12
Three nations to provide US$500 million for US arms supplies to Ukraine via NATO
15:59
European Commission: 18th sanctions package against Russia to take effect this week
15:55
Putin unlikely to agree to Trump's ultimatum to end war in Ukraine – Reuters
15:53
Russia's oil and gas revenues drop by almost 30% in July 2025
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: