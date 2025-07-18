All Sections
Ambassadors to EU approve 18th package of sanctions against Russia

Tetyana Vysotska, Iryna BalachukFriday, 18 July 2025, 09:42
The Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU (Coreper) has approved the European Union’s 18th package of sanctions against Russia at an extraordinary meeting held on the morning of Friday 18 July.

Source: European Pravda, citing an EU diplomat familiar with the course of the meeting

Details: An EU diplomat told European Pravda that Coreper had approved the 18th package of sanctions against Russia this morning. It was the only item on the agenda.

Formal adoption of the sanctions package is expected later the same day at a meeting of the EU General Affairs Council.

Background:

  • As previously reported by European Pravda, Slovakia and Malta pledged to lift their vetoes on the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.
  • Discussions regarding the sanctions package have been scheduled for Friday 18 July during the General Affairs Council meeting under Any Other Business (AOB), which does not provide for voting or decision-making.

