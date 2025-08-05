Ukrainian forces report on Kherson situation and refute claims of "Russian sabotage groups infiltrating city"

The Ukrainian military is repelling Russian attempts to create a bridgehead for a possible assault on Kherson. Information circulating on social media about the alleged landing of Russian sabotage groups in Kherson is not true.

Source: Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, in a comment to Ukrinform news agency

Details: Voloshyn said the overall situation on the Kherson front remains quite difficult. The Ukrainian military reports up to a dozen Russian assaults each day, all concentrated in the island zone of the Dnipro delta – from the southern islands of Kozulyskyi, Zabych, Nestryha, Bilohrudyi, and Velykyi Vilkovyi to the northern part of the zone near the Antonivka railway and motorway bridges.

Voloshyn reported that Russian forces are trying at all costs to gain a foothold on the islands and take control of the entire island zone. From there, they could begin preparing for possible operations to cross the main channel of the Dnipro and land on the right bank, where Kherson is located.

Meanwhile, the spokesman stressed that Ukrainian intelligence currently does not observe any Russian group capable of carrying out a breakthrough and capturing bridgeheads on the right bank.

However, Russian forces continue to strike Kherson using drones, aircraft, rockets, and, quite often, guided aerial bombs.

Voloshyn also refuted claims circulating on social media about Russian sabotage groups infiltrating Kherson.

Quote: "As for claims about infiltrations by sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs), that’s disinformation – there are no such groups in Kherson. Even if an SRG did manage to infiltrate, what would it achieve? Would it take control of the entire Kherson Oblast? Well, it would engage some of our forces and resources in combat, but in the end, such a group would be quickly wiped out. These reports about SRGs supposedly entering Kherson are nothing more than blatant disinformation and enemy psychological operations."

Details: Voloshyn commented on the bridge connecting the mainland part of the city to the Korabel residential district, saying it is a logistical facility essential for civilian life and did not play a significant role in the defence system. The bridge has been damaged by Russian forces.

Quote: "This is civilian infrastructure. The bridge, currently partially damaged, did not play a significant role in the defence system. However, because of the damage, civilians living in the Korabel (Ostriv) district have been cut off – at the time of the strike, according to the Oblast Military Administration, about 1,800 residents remained there. That’s why local authorities decided to evacuate them. In other words, this strike on civilian infrastructure is a clear act of terrorism by the enemy, targeting the civilian population. There are no military facilities nearby; this was simply a strike aimed at disrupting the normal functioning of everything that sustains the district."

