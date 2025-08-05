Zelenskyy: Croatia to allocate its share from EU defence programme to support Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Croatia is ready to allocate its share of funds received under the SAFE mechanism for financing defence projects to support Ukrainian defenders.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter) following a conversation with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that they discussed the situation on the front and Russian attacks, as well as cooperation with partners to strengthen Ukraine's defence forces, in particular a new mechanism for purchasing American weapons.

Quote: "We also talked about the SAFE mechanism and the opportunities it provides to bolster defence capabilities, including for Ukraine. Croatia will contribute its share to support our soldiers."

Background:

The SAFE programme of the European Commission, which is part of a broader plan to strengthen EU defence by 2030, provides for €150 billion in loans for EU member states’ investments in defence.

Loan requests from 18 countries under the European Commission’s SAFE defence programme already exceed €150 billion.

