Zelenskyy: Croatia to allocate its share from EU defence programme to support Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 5 August 2025, 19:08
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Croatia is ready to allocate its share of funds received under the SAFE mechanism for financing defence projects to support Ukrainian defenders.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter) following a conversation with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that they discussed the situation on the front and Russian attacks, as well as cooperation with partners to strengthen Ukraine's defence forces, in particular a new mechanism for purchasing American weapons.

Quote: "We also talked about the SAFE mechanism and the opportunities it provides to bolster defence capabilities, including for Ukraine. Croatia will contribute its share to support our soldiers."

  • The SAFE programme of the European Commission, which is part of a broader plan to strengthen EU defence by 2030, provides for €150 billion in loans for EU member states’ investments in defence.
  • Loan requests from 18 countries under the European Commission’s SAFE defence programme already exceed €150 billion.

