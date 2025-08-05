Kremlin considers air truce in war as concession to Trump – Bloomberg

Bloomberg has reported that the Kremlin is considering several potential concessions to US President Donald Trump related to his efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg has found that the Russian authorities view potential concessions to Trump on a peace settlement as an attempt to avert the threat of secondary US sanctions.

Advertisement:

"A pause on air strikes involving drones and missiles as a de-escalation gesture may be one potential proposal provided that Ukraine also signed up," the agency wrote, citing one of its sources.

Bloomberg's sources believe that an announced visit of Steve Witkoff, Trump's Special Envoy for the Middle East, to Moscow "offers a late opportunity for agreement with Trump, even if expectations for success are low".

They also added that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's goals in the war against Ukraine have not changed, and Russia is still unwilling to agree to a full ceasefire.

Background:

In recent weeks, Trump has stepped up his criticism of Russia. He stated that reducing energy prices could influence Putin and force him to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump is also considering the possibility of significantly increasing tariffs on Indian imports within the next 24 hours due to the country’s purchases of Russian oil.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!