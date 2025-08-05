All Sections
Kremlin considers air truce in war as concession to Trump – Bloomberg

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 5 August 2025, 20:35
Kremlin considers air truce in war as concession to Trump – Bloomberg
The Kremlin. Photo: Getty Images

Bloomberg has reported that the Kremlin is considering several potential concessions to US President Donald Trump related to his efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg has found that the Russian authorities view potential concessions to Trump on a peace settlement as an attempt to avert the threat of secondary US sanctions.

"A pause on air strikes involving drones and missiles as a de-escalation gesture may be one potential proposal provided that Ukraine also signed up," the agency wrote, citing one of its sources.

Bloomberg's sources believe that an announced visit of Steve Witkoff, Trump's Special Envoy for the Middle East, to Moscow "offers a late opportunity for agreement with Trump, even if expectations for success are low".

They also added that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's goals in the war against Ukraine have not changed, and Russia is still unwilling to agree to a full ceasefire.

Background:

