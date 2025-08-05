Trump says Putin will stop killing if oil prices fall by US$10 per barrel

US President Donald Trump has claimed that lower energy prices could influence Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and force him to end the war against Ukraine.

Source: Trump in an interview with CNBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US president believes that lowering oil prices is enough to force Putin to end the war.

Quote: "If energy goes down enough, Putin is going to stop killing people.

If you get energy down, another US$10 a barrel, he's going to have no choice because his economy stinks."

Background:

