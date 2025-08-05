Trump says Putin will stop killing if oil prices fall by US$10 per barrel
Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 16:26
US President Donald Trump has claimed that lower energy prices could influence Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and force him to end the war against Ukraine.
Source: Trump in an interview with CNBC, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The US president believes that lowering oil prices is enough to force Putin to end the war.
Quote: "If energy goes down enough, Putin is going to stop killing people.
If you get energy down, another US$10 a barrel, he's going to have no choice because his economy stinks."
Background:
- On 18 July, the EU approved the long-awaited 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, which had been delayed due to opposition from Slovakia and Malta.
- The package contains sanctions against 26 more companies for circumventing sanctions, including 11 outside Russia – seven companies in China (three in Hong Kong) and four in Türkiye.
- The package imposes sanctions on 105 vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet, lowers the price cap on Russian oil and targets banks and companies outside Russia that support its war effort.
- US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said at the time that imposing sanctions on Russian oil to end the war in Ukraine was a "very real possibility".
