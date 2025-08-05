All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump says Putin will stop killing if oil prices fall by US$10 per barrel

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 5 August 2025, 16:26
Trump says Putin will stop killing if oil prices fall by US$10 per barrel
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has claimed that lower energy prices could influence Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and force him to end the war against Ukraine.

Source: Trump in an interview with CNBC, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The US president believes that lowering oil prices is enough to force Putin to end the war.

Advertisement:

Quote: "If energy goes down enough, Putin is going to stop killing people.

If you get energy down, another US$10 a barrel, he's going to have no choice because his economy stinks."

Background:

 Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpPutinwarsanctions
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces report on Kherson situation and refute claims of "Russian sabotage groups infiltrating city"
Putin unlikely to agree to Trump's ultimatum to end war in Ukraine – Reuters
Head of Moldova's Gagauzia region sentenced to seven years in prison in Moldova
updatedRussians hit railway infrastructure in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast: 2 killed, 9 injured – photos, video
Corruption in drone and electronic warfare procurement: court detains National Guard colonel, sets bail at US$48,000
correctedTurkish president constantly being invited to Kyiv, but no plans of such visit for now, says ambassador to Türkiye
All News
Trump
Putin unlikely to agree to Trump's ultimatum to end war in Ukraine – Reuters
German official calls nuclear rhetoric clash between Trump and Medvedev irresponsible
Russia accuses US of pressuring India amid tariff threats from Trump – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Petrol prices in Russia hit record high for second time
19:08
Zelenskyy: Croatia to allocate its share from EU defence programme to support Ukraine
19:04
EXPLAINERHow the US began dismantling the system it created and what the EU should do
19:01
Russian attacks on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure four civilians
18:45
Drone that entered Lithuania from Belarus carried explosives, prosecutor general says
18:17
Ukrainian photographer and historian Ihor Klymovych killed in action
18:12
Ukraine to resume shipping through canal where dredger exploded
17:34
Zelenskyy holds phone conversation with Trump
17:25
Zelenskyy orders increase in funding for brigades to purchase drones
17:24
Ukrainian forces report on Kherson situation and refute claims of "Russian sabotage groups infiltrating city"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: