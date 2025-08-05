Russian forces hit petrol station in Kharkiv, injuring woman

Russian forces attacked a petrol station in the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 5 August.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Main Department of Ukraine's National Police in Kharkiv Oblast

Quote from Terekhov: "We have received information about a strike by an enemy Molniya drone in the Kyivskyi district of the city. The target was a petrol station. Early reports indicate that there are casualties. Information about the details is being gathered."

Updated: The National Police in Kharkiv Oblast reported that the strike had occurred at around 21:35. A 20-year-old woman who was at the petrol station was injured and taken to hospital.

Shattered windows at the petrol station. Photo: Department of Emergency Situations in Kharkiv City Council

The affected petrol station. Photo: Department of Emergency Situations in Kharkiv City Council

Updated at 23:20: Terekhov reported that there was a second Molniya drone strike in the Kyivskyi district that evening. He later added that a road had been hit. Windows in nearby buildings were damaged. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

