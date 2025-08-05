Government plans to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau on 6 August

Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, the winning contender for the post of head of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU), is expected to be appointed on Wednesday 6 August.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in political circles

Details: The sources said Tsyvinskyi had successfully passed a polygraph test on Tuesday, which Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko had announced in order to "completely rule out any manipulation".

Background:

Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, the winning contender for the post of head of the ESBU, stated that the Security Service of Ukraine had found no grounds to block his appointment.

At its latest meeting, the Ukrainian government failed to appoint Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi – nominated by the selection committee – as head of the ESBU.

It was earlier reported that Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, a detective from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, was the winning contender for the position of ESBU head.

On 24 June, the Security Service of Ukraine informed the selection committee that some candidates should undergo polygraph testing due to alleged ties between their relatives and the Russian Federation – including Tsyvinskyi.

The committee later submitted Tsyvinskyi’s formal nomination to then-Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

However, the government did not approve his appointment as ESBU head.

