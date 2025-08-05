Government plans to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau on 6 August
Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 23:13
Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, the winning contender for the post of head of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU), is expected to be appointed on Wednesday 6 August.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in political circles
Details: The sources said Tsyvinskyi had successfully passed a polygraph test on Tuesday, which Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko had announced in order to "completely rule out any manipulation".
Background:
- Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, the winning contender for the post of head of the ESBU, stated that the Security Service of Ukraine had found no grounds to block his appointment.
- At its latest meeting, the Ukrainian government failed to appoint Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi – nominated by the selection committee – as head of the ESBU.
- It was earlier reported that Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, a detective from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, was the winning contender for the position of ESBU head.
- On 24 June, the Security Service of Ukraine informed the selection committee that some candidates should undergo polygraph testing due to alleged ties between their relatives and the Russian Federation – including Tsyvinskyi.
- The committee later submitted Tsyvinskyi’s formal nomination to then-Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
- However, the government did not approve his appointment as ESBU head.
