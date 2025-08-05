All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Government plans to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau on 6 August

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 5 August 2025, 23:13
Government plans to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau on 6 August
Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi. Photo: Facebook

Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, the winning contender for the post of head of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU), is expected to be appointed on Wednesday 6 August.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in political circles

Details: The sources said Tsyvinskyi had successfully passed a polygraph test on Tuesday, which Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko had announced in order to "completely rule out any manipulation".

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, the winning contender for the post of head of the ESBU, stated that the Security Service of Ukraine had found no grounds to block his appointment.
  • At its latest meeting, the Ukrainian government failed to appoint Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi – nominated by the selection committee – as head of the ESBU.
  • It was earlier reported that Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, a detective from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, was the winning contender for the position of ESBU head.
  • On 24 June, the Security Service of Ukraine informed the selection committee that some candidates should undergo polygraph testing due to alleged ties between their relatives and the Russian Federation – including Tsyvinskyi.
  • The committee later submitted Tsyvinskyi’s formal nomination to then-Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. 
  • However, the government did not approve his appointment as ESBU head.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Economic Security Bureau
Advertisement:
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: 2 people killed, 12 injured – photos
Zelenskyy's approval rating declines for third consecutive month – survey
Ukraine and US plan to launch three mineral extraction projects – Ukrainian PM
Trump preparing new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet – FT
Government plans to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau on 6 August
Russia conducts offensive operations northeast of Pokrovsk – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Economic Security Bureau
European Commission expects Ukraine to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau without delay
Ukrainian government fails again to appoint selected head of Bureau of Economic Security
European Commission calls on Ukraine to select Ukrainian Economic Security Bureau head swiftly and in line with law
RECENT NEWS
11:46
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: 2 people killed, 12 injured – photos
11:02
US to auction off seized luxury yacht of Russian oligarch Kerimov
10:52
Zelenskyy's approval rating declines for third consecutive month – survey
10:07
Russian 31 July attack on Kyiv: another person dies in hospital from severe injuries
10:06
Romania scrambles F-16s due to Russian overnight attack on Ukraine's south
09:53
Drones attack Russia's Bryansk, home to oil depot: over 10 explosions reported – video
09:23
Russia attacks Ukraine with 45 UAVs overnight: 9 hits reported, 36 drones destroyed
08:43
Battlefield sees 143 combat clashes over past day, 52 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
07:54
Trump's envoy Witkoff arrives in Moscow – Reuters
07:47
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging business and infrastructure
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: