Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: 2 people killed, 10 injured

Two people have been killed and another 10, including children, injured in a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the early hours of 6 August.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians conducted strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast early in the morning. Two people have been killed and 10 injured, including four children."

Advertisement:

Details: At least nine buildings were damaged in the area. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!