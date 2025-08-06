Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: 2 people killed, 10 injured
Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 08:06
Two people have been killed and another 10, including children, injured in a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the early hours of 6 August.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The Russians conducted strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast early in the morning. Two people have been killed and 10 injured, including four children."
Details: At least nine buildings were damaged in the area. Emergency services are working at the scene.
