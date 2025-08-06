Battlefield sees 143 combat clashes over past day, 52 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, 143 combat engagements have taken place on the front line, 52 of them on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 6 August

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks. The Russians launched 18 airstrikes, dropping 35 guided aerial bombs, and mounted 353 artillery bombardments, including 16 times from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, there were five combat clashes near the settlements of Vovchansk and Fyholivka.

On the Kupiansk front, seven Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine's defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Radkivka, Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove and towards Novoplatonivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 23 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Torske, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka and Kolodiazi and towards Cherneshchyna, Serednie and Shandryholove.

On the Siversk front, the Russians conducted attacks near the village of Hryhorivka and towards Siversk. In total, three combat clashes occurred there.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near the town of Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted eight assaults near the settlements of Toretsk, Dyliivka and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 52 Russian assaults near the settlements of Pokrovsk, Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Boikivka, Suvorove, Kotlyne, Novoekonomichne, Muravka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Dachne, Promin, Molodetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoukrainka and Oleksiivka and towards Novopavlivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 16 Russian assaults near the settlements of Piddubne, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zelenyi Hai, Zelene Pole and Novodarivka and towards Ivanivka and Novoivanivka.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians carried out an attack near the village of Temyrivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces conducted two assaults near the settlements of Stepove and Plavni.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to attack Ukrainian positions once and suffered losses.

Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit two Russian artillery pieces and eight clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment. In addition, they hit four Russian command posts.

