EU enlargement commissioner welcomes long-awaited appointment of Ukrainian Economic Security Bureau's head

Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement, has welcomed the appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi as head of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU). Tsyvinskyi is the winning contender for the post.

Source: Kos on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The commissioner noted that the appointment of the ESBU head is a key reform strongly supported by the EU.

Quote: "The EU supports this step toward stronger institutions and Ukraine’s path to membership. Progress must continue."

Background:

Earlier, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced that Tsyvinskyi would be appointed head of the ESBU.

His appointment had been blocked for a long time, reportedly due to concerns from the Security Service of Ukraine over his father’s Russian citizenship. Tsyvinskyi stated that he had not been officially informed of any such concerns and that the selection committee had resubmitted his documents to the government.

Amid the controversy surrounding the independence of other key anti-corruption institutions, such as the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, several sources told European Pravda that the EU had begun raising questions about other reform-related steps, including the recent naming of the ESBU head, which followed a selection process.

