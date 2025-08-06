Moscow House put up for auction for fifth time in Latvia, proceeds will be donated to Ukraine

The Latvian state agency State Real Estate (SRE) is offering the Moscow House on Marias Street in Riga for sale for the fifth auction in a row, with a starting price of 2.142 million euros.

Source: Latvian media outlet LSM, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The auction will begin on Friday 8 August, and end at 13:00 on 8 September 2025. The starting price for the lot, which includes the building, is set at €2.142 million (with a bid increment of €10,000).

The price was last reduced before the auction in February 2025, when the property was put up for sale for €2.142 million.

The bill on the confiscation of the House of Moscow from Moscow (the ownership of the building was registered in the name of the Department of Municipal Property of the Russian capital) was passed by the Seimas in its final reading in January 2024.

The bill on the alienation of property was intended to ensure the security of the Latvian state, including the prevention and timely elimination of threats to the democratic state system.

It was reported that the Latvian State Security Service had established that after 24 February 2022, the premises of the building continued to be leased to persons whose activities showed signs of support for the aggressive foreign policy of the Russian Federation, and since hostile and harmful activities were being carried out there, Latvia was obliged to take action.

In March 2024, it was decided that Latvia would auction off the plot of land in Riga and the Moscow House located on it, which was considered a symbol of pro-Russian policy and was nationalised by a decision of the Latvian Seimas.

The funds received from the auction are planned to be transferred to support Ukraine, so special amendments to the law on support for Ukrainian residents will be submitted to the Saeima.

The first auction began in August 2024, but even then, the real estate company Latio assumed that it would most likely have to be repeated.

